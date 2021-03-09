Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Devushki s Makarovym poster
Devushki s Makarovym poster
Devushki s Makarovym poster
Devushki s Makarovym poster
Devushki s Makarovym poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Devushki s Makarovym

Devushki s Makarovym (2021 - …)

Девушки с Макаровым 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 44 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Girls with Makarov" is a new Russian comedy show. The plot revolves around Pavel Makarov, the head of the criminal investigation department in the Moscow suburbs. Due to a serious conflict with his superiors, his entire staff is replaced. Now, he is working with young police school graduates. Each of them is a unique and vibrant personality. The first one is intelligent and well-read, but terribly arrogant. The second one is beautiful and submissive, but too frivolous. The third one is open and determined, but impulsive. The fourth one is a kind and sweet young mother who cares more about her child than her job. These new subordinates greatly annoy Makarov, as he has always been against women in this profession.
Cast
Cast
Olesya Sudzilovskaya
Olesya Sudzilovskaya
Sergey Astahov
Sergey Astahov
Pavel Maykov
Pavel Maykov
Georgy Dronov
Georgy Dronov
Elena Polyanskaya
Elena Polyanskaya
Anton Schwartz
Anton Schwartz
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Devushki s Makarovym - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 20 episodes
 
Devushki s Makarovym - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 20 episodes
 
Devushki s Makarovym - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 20 episodes
 
Devushki s Makarovym - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 20 episodes
 
Devushki s Makarovym - Season 5 Season 5
2025, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more