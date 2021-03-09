"Girls with Makarov" is a new Russian comedy show. The plot revolves around Pavel Makarov, the head of the criminal investigation department in the Moscow suburbs. Due to a serious conflict with his superiors, his entire staff is replaced. Now, he is working with young police school graduates. Each of them is a unique and vibrant personality. The first one is intelligent and well-read, but terribly arrogant. The second one is beautiful and submissive, but too frivolous. The third one is open and determined, but impulsive. The fourth one is a kind and sweet young mother who cares more about her child than her job. These new subordinates greatly annoy Makarov, as he has always been against women in this profession.