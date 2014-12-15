Menu
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Silver Spoon

Silver Spoon (2014 - …)

Мажор 18+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 41 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Major" is a crime series that tells the story of Igor Sokolovsky, the son of a wealthy businessman. He has never known denial in his life, indulging in money, partying endlessly in clubs, and living a reckless life. One day, Igor gets into a confrontation with the police, who found drugs on his friend. In order to save his son from prison, oligarch Vladimir Sokolovsky arranges for him to be placed in the investigative department. While working in law enforcement, Igor matures, falls in love, and begins to uncover the murderer of his mother.
Pavel Priluchnyy
Igor Zhizhikin
Nikita Panfilov
Aleksandr Oblasov
Denis Shvedov
Karina Razumovskaya
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Silver Spoon - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 12 episodes
 
Silver Spoon - Сезон 3 Сезон 3
2016, 12 episodes
 
Silver Spoon - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 16 episodes
 
Silver Spoon - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 8 episodes
 
Season 5
TBA,
 
