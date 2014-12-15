"Major" is a crime series that tells the story of Igor Sokolovsky, the son of a wealthy businessman. He has never known denial in his life, indulging in money, partying endlessly in clubs, and living a reckless life. One day, Igor gets into a confrontation with the police, who found drugs on his friend. In order to save his son from prison, oligarch Vladimir Sokolovsky arranges for him to be placed in the investigative department. While working in law enforcement, Igor matures, falls in love, and begins to uncover the murderer of his mother.

Expand