few votes IMDb Rating: 6.8
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (2020 - 2025)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood 18+
Production year 2020
Country Germany
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood" is a show for fans of Germany, German beer, unexpected twists, and "skeletons in the closet." It is set in the dawn of the 20th century. Kurt Prank, a businessman-adventurer, is expanding his beer business in Munich. His goal is to outshine all competitors at the famous festival for beer and malt lovers. He stops at nothing to achieve this and succeeds. However, his own daughter falls in love with a member of a rival family, which greatly complicates his struggle.
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood  trailer
Cast
Maximilian Brückner
Martina Gedeck
Markus Krojer
Michael Kranz
Vladimir Burlakov
Brigitte Hobmeier
Cast and Crew
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Season 2
2025, 4 episodes
 
