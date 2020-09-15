The series "Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood" is a show for fans of Germany, German beer, unexpected twists, and "skeletons in the closet." It is set in the dawn of the 20th century. Kurt Prank, a businessman-adventurer, is expanding his beer business in Munich. His goal is to outshine all competitors at the famous festival for beer and malt lovers. He stops at nothing to achieve this and succeeds. However, his own daughter falls in love with a member of a rival family, which greatly complicates his struggle.

