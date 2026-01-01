Markus Krojer

Menu
Date of Birth
3 February 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Spuren 6.8
Spuren
Crime, Thriller 2025, Germany
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood 6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History 2020, Germany
Grave Decisions 7.4
Grave Decisions Wer fruher stirbt, ist langer tot
Comedy 2006, Germany
