Markus Krojer

Markus Krojer
Markus Krojer
Markus Krojer
Date of Birth
3 February 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Grave Decisions
(2006)
6.8
Spuren
(2025)
6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2020
2006
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
6.8
Spuren
Crime, Thriller
2025, Germany
6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History
2020, Germany
7.4
Grave Decisions
Wer fruher stirbt, ist langer tot
Comedy
2006, Germany
