The series, set in the 19th century, will allow you to immerse yourself in the historical events and atmosphere of that time. They can convey complex social and moral aspects of that time, social relations, and political events, which arouses interest in studying history and forming one's own views on the past. TV series about the 19th century offer stunning costumes, sets and authentic style, which creates a visually fascinating spectacle, immersing the viewer in the atmosphere and images of the past to a greater extent.