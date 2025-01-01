Menu
TV Series Set in the 19th Century

The series, set in the 19th century, will allow you to immerse yourself in the historical events and atmosphere of that time. They can convey complex social and moral aspects of that time, social relations, and political events, which arouses interest in studying history and forming one's own views on the past. TV series about the 19th century offer stunning costumes, sets and authentic style, which creates a visually fascinating spectacle, immersing the viewer in the atmosphere and images of the past to a greater extent.

American Primeval
American Primeval
Action, Adventure 2025, USA
0.0
The Leopard
The Leopard
History 2025, Italy/Great Britain
0.0
The Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo
Drama 2025, France/Italy
0.0
Natali i Aleksandr
Natali i Aleksandr
Drama, History 2025, Russia
0.0
Tajny Kareninoj
Tajny Kareninoj
Documentary 2024, Russia
0.0
Zorro
Zorro
Comedy, Adventure 2024, Belgium/France
0.0
Great Expectations
Great Expectations
Drama, Romantic 2023, Great Britain
0.0
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Drama, History 2023, USA
0.0
La legge di Lidia Poët
La legge di Lidia Poët
Drama, Crime, Detective 2023, Italy
0.0
1899
1899
Drama, Horror 2022, Germany
0.0
The Gilded Age
The Gilded Age
Drama 2022, USA
0.0
Formula prestupleniya
Formula prestupleniya
Detective, Romantic, History 2022, Russia
9.0
The Irregulars
The Irregulars
Drama, Crime 2021, Great Britain
0.0
The Nevers
The Nevers
Drama 2021, USA
0.0
Dracula
Dracula
Drama, Horror 2020, Great Britain
7.0
Freud
Freud
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2020, Austria/Germany
6.0
The Luminaries
The Luminaries
Adventure, Detective 2020, Great Britain/New Zealand
7.0
Belgravia
Belgravia
Drama 2020, Great Britain/USA
6.0
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History 2020, Germany
0.0
Bridgerton
Bridgerton
Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
0.0
Warrior
Warrior
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, USA
7.0
Carnival Row
Carnival Row
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2019, USA
8.0
Gentleman Jack
Gentleman Jack
Drama, Romantic, History 2019, USA
6.0
Dickinson
Dickinson
Drama, Comedy, History 2019, USA
7.0
Sanditon
Sanditon
Drama 2019, Great Britain
0.0
Kalbimin Sultani
Kalbimin Sultani
Drama, Romantic, History 2019, Turkey/Russia
0.0
The Alienist
The Alienist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
7.0
Death and Nightingales
Death and Nightingales
Drama, Romantic 2018, Great Britain
0.0
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2018, Australia
0.0
Taboo
Taboo
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2017, Great Britain
8.0
Genre
All Drama History Action Adventure Documentary Comedy Crime Detective Romantic Horror Thriller Fantasy Family Biography War Western
Country
All Russia USA France Italy Great Britain Belgium Germany New Zealand Austria Turkey Australia Canada Ukraine Ireland
Year
All 2010-2019 2020-2025

If you're captivated by rich history, elegant costumes, and timeless drama, don’t miss our next collection of breathtaking 19th-century period series.

