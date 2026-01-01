Menu
Maximilian Brückner
Maximilian Brückner
Date of Birth
10 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Sophie Scholl
(2005)
7.0
Cherry Blossoms
(2008)
6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2018
2008
2005
2004
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actor
5
6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History
2020, Germany
6.6
Arctic Circle
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Finland/Germany
7
Cherry Blossoms
Kirschblüten - Hanami
Romantic, Drama
2008, Germany / France
Watch trailer
7.6
Sophie Scholl
Sophie Scholl - Die letzten Tage
Biography, Crime, Drama
2005, Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
Guys and Balls
Manner wie wir
Comedy, Romantic
2004, Germany
