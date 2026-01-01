Menu
Maximilian Brückner
Maximilian Brückner Maximilian Brückner
Maximilian Brückner

Maximilian Brückner

Maximilian Brückner

Date of Birth
10 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Sophie Scholl 7.6
Sophie Scholl (2005)
Cherry Blossoms 7.0
Cherry Blossoms (2008)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood 6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood 6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History 2020, Germany
Arctic Circle 6.6
Arctic Circle
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Finland/Germany
Cherry Blossoms 7
Cherry Blossoms Kirschblüten - Hanami
Romantic, Drama 2008, Germany / France
Watch trailer
Sophie Scholl 7.6
Sophie Scholl Sophie Scholl - Die letzten Tage
Biography, Crime, Drama 2005, Germany
Watch trailer
Guys and Balls 6.3
Guys and Balls Manner wie wir
Comedy, Romantic 2004, Germany
