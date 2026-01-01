Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lovecraft Country Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Lovecraft Country"

Music from "Lovecraft Country" All info
Lovecraft Country (Soundtrack From The HBO® Original Series)
Lovecraft Country (Soundtrack From The HBO® Original Series) 62 tracks. Lovecraft Country Cast, The Lovecraft Country Band, Julian Sung Joo, Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Sinnerman (feat. Alice Smith) Lovecraft Country Cast / Nina Simone 1:47
2 Tall Skinny Papa (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast / Sister Rosetta Tharpe 2:52
3 Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (feat. Wunmi Mosaku & Jurnee Smollett) Lovecraft Country Cast 2:03
4 Ride Pretty Baby (feat. TJ Wilkins) Lovecraft Country Cast / Joe Thomas 2:12
5 Boogie at Midnight (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast / Roy Brown 2:15
6 Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast / Louis Jordan 2:42
7 The Wandering Tattler (Instrumental) The Lovecraft Country Band 3:16
8 Chain Gang Blues (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast 2:57
9 Lovin' Machine (Instrumental) The Lovecraft Country Band 2:19
10 Bésame Mucho Julian Sung Joo / Sunny Skylar 3:15
11 Ardham (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:43
12 Atticus Returns (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:48
13 Sundown Town (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:26
14 Hiding In A Shack (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:09
15 Shoggoth Attack (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:08
16 Secret Passageway (Whitey's on the Moon) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:32
17 Not Atticus (Whitey's on the Moon) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:01
18 Leti Bought A House (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:01
19 Paddy Wagon Talk (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:21
20 Voices in the Basement (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:21
21 Goat Blood (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:19
22 Pipe Burst (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:02
23 Chat With The Captain (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:47
24 Mama Named a Comet (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:59
25 Museum Break-In (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:14
26 Writing On The Wall (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:09
27 The Vault (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:26
28 Leti Walks The Plank (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:38
29 The Pendulum (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:52
30 Elevator Discovered (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:38
31 Tic Is The Key (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:50
32 Mummy Found (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:48
33 Mummy Transforms (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:00
34 Flooded (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:50
35 Underwater (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:50
36 Cutting Ruby Out (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:52
37 Dead Butterflies (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:06
38 Hillary Skips the Potion (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:33
39 Never a True Believer (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:42
40 Truck of Nurses (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:40
41 Taking Ji-ah to Atticus (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:54
42 Empty Sex (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:08
43 Atticus Loses Virginity (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:06
44 Demon Lady Journey (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:25
45 Tic Fumes (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:50
46 Portal Opens (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:09
47 Robots Grab Hippolyta (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:52
48 War Training (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:36
49 Celestial Hippolyta (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:21
50 Tic Shuts Down the Portal (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:18
51 Haunted Taunting (Jig-A-Bobo) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:48
52 Family History (Jig-A-Bobo) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:11
53 Shoggoth Saves Tic (Jig-A-Bobo) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:25
54 Multiverse Machine (Rewind 1921) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:42
55 Greenwood (Rewind 1921) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:35
56 Montrose Remembers the Bloodshed (Rewind 1921) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:56
57 Tulsa, 1921: Catch The Fire (feat. Janai Brugger) [Rewind 1921] Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Sonia Sanchez 4:21
58 Dee's Transformation (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:22
59 Bridge Fight (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:30
60 Mortal Immortal (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:52
61 Magic Is Ours Now (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:56
62 Full Circle (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:37
Listen to songs from "Lovecraft Country" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Lovecraft Country" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more