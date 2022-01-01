1 Sinnerman (feat. Alice Smith) Lovecraft Country Cast / Nina Simone 1:47

2 Tall Skinny Papa (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast / Sister Rosetta Tharpe 2:52

3 Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (feat. Wunmi Mosaku & Jurnee Smollett) Lovecraft Country Cast 2:03

4 Ride Pretty Baby (feat. TJ Wilkins) Lovecraft Country Cast / Joe Thomas 2:12

5 Boogie at Midnight (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast / Roy Brown 2:15

6 Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast / Louis Jordan 2:42

7 The Wandering Tattler (Instrumental) The Lovecraft Country Band 3:16

8 Chain Gang Blues (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast 2:57

9 Lovin' Machine (Instrumental) The Lovecraft Country Band 2:19

10 Bésame Mucho Julian Sung Joo / Sunny Skylar 3:15

11 Ardham (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:43

12 Atticus Returns (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:48

13 Sundown Town (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:26

14 Hiding In A Shack (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:09

15 Shoggoth Attack (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:08

16 Secret Passageway (Whitey's on the Moon) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:32

17 Not Atticus (Whitey's on the Moon) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:01

18 Leti Bought A House (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:01

19 Paddy Wagon Talk (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:21

20 Voices in the Basement (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:21

21 Goat Blood (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:19

22 Pipe Burst (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:02

23 Chat With The Captain (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:47

24 Mama Named a Comet (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:59

25 Museum Break-In (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:14

26 Writing On The Wall (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:09

27 The Vault (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:26

28 Leti Walks The Plank (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:38

29 The Pendulum (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:52

30 Elevator Discovered (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:38

31 Tic Is The Key (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:50

32 Mummy Found (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:48

33 Mummy Transforms (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:00

34 Flooded (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:50

35 Underwater (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:50

36 Cutting Ruby Out (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:52

37 Dead Butterflies (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:06

38 Hillary Skips the Potion (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:33

39 Never a True Believer (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:42

40 Truck of Nurses (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:40

41 Taking Ji-ah to Atticus (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:54

42 Empty Sex (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:08

43 Atticus Loses Virginity (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:06

44 Demon Lady Journey (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:25

45 Tic Fumes (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:50

46 Portal Opens (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:09

47 Robots Grab Hippolyta (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:52

48 War Training (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:36

49 Celestial Hippolyta (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:21

50 Tic Shuts Down the Portal (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:18

51 Haunted Taunting (Jig-A-Bobo) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:48

52 Family History (Jig-A-Bobo) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:11

53 Shoggoth Saves Tic (Jig-A-Bobo) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:25

54 Multiverse Machine (Rewind 1921) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:42

55 Greenwood (Rewind 1921) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:35

56 Montrose Remembers the Bloodshed (Rewind 1921) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:56

57 Tulsa, 1921: Catch The Fire (feat. Janai Brugger) [Rewind 1921] Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Sonia Sanchez 4:21

58 Dee's Transformation (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:22

59 Bridge Fight (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:30

60 Mortal Immortal (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:52

61 Magic Is Ours Now (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:56