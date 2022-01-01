Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Страна Лавкрафта»

Музыка из сериала «Страна Лавкрафта»
Lovecraft Country (Soundtrack From The HBO® Original Series)
Lovecraft Country (Soundtrack From The HBO® Original Series) 62 композиции. Lovecraft Country Cast, The Lovecraft Country Band, Julian Sung Joo, Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Sinnerman (feat. Alice Smith) Lovecraft Country Cast / Nina Simone 1:47
2 Tall Skinny Papa (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast / Sister Rosetta Tharpe 2:52
3 Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (feat. Wunmi Mosaku & Jurnee Smollett) Lovecraft Country Cast 2:03
4 Ride Pretty Baby (feat. TJ Wilkins) Lovecraft Country Cast / Joe Thomas 2:12
5 Boogie at Midnight (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast / Roy Brown 2:15
6 Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast / Louis Jordan 2:42
7 The Wandering Tattler (Instrumental) The Lovecraft Country Band 3:16
8 Chain Gang Blues (feat. Wunmi Mosaku) Lovecraft Country Cast 2:57
9 Lovin' Machine (Instrumental) The Lovecraft Country Band 2:19
10 Bésame Mucho Julian Sung Joo / Sunny Skylar 3:15
11 Ardham (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:43
12 Atticus Returns (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:48
13 Sundown Town (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:26
14 Hiding In A Shack (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:09
15 Shoggoth Attack (Sundown) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:08
16 Secret Passageway (Whitey's on the Moon) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:32
17 Not Atticus (Whitey's on the Moon) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:01
18 Leti Bought A House (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:01
19 Paddy Wagon Talk (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:21
20 Voices in the Basement (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:21
21 Goat Blood (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:19
22 Pipe Burst (Holy Ghost) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:02
23 Chat With The Captain (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:47
24 Mama Named a Comet (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:59
25 Museum Break-In (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:14
26 Writing On The Wall (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:09
27 The Vault (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:26
28 Leti Walks The Plank (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:38
29 The Pendulum (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:52
30 Elevator Discovered (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:38
31 Tic Is The Key (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:50
32 Mummy Found (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:48
33 Mummy Transforms (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:00
34 Flooded (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:50
35 Underwater (A History of Violence) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:50
36 Cutting Ruby Out (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:52
37 Dead Butterflies (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:06
38 Hillary Skips the Potion (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:33
39 Never a True Believer (Strange Case) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:42
40 Truck of Nurses (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 0:40
41 Taking Ji-ah to Atticus (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:54
42 Empty Sex (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:08
43 Atticus Loses Virginity (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:06
44 Demon Lady Journey (Meet Me in Daegu) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:25
45 Tic Fumes (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:50
46 Portal Opens (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:09
47 Robots Grab Hippolyta (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:52
48 War Training (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:36
49 Celestial Hippolyta (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:21
50 Tic Shuts Down the Portal (I Am.) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:18
51 Haunted Taunting (Jig-A-Bobo) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:48
52 Family History (Jig-A-Bobo) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 2:11
53 Shoggoth Saves Tic (Jig-A-Bobo) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:25
54 Multiverse Machine (Rewind 1921) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:42
55 Greenwood (Rewind 1921) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:35
56 Montrose Remembers the Bloodshed (Rewind 1921) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:56
57 Tulsa, 1921: Catch The Fire (feat. Janai Brugger) [Rewind 1921] Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Sonia Sanchez 4:21
58 Dee's Transformation (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:22
59 Bridge Fight (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:30
60 Mortal Immortal (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 4:52
61 Magic Is Ours Now (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 1:56
62 Full Circle (Full Circle) Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq 3:37
Доступен список песен из сериала «Страна Лавкрафта» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Страна Лавкрафта» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
