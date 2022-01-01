|1
|Sinnerman (feat. Alice Smith)
|Lovecraft Country Cast / Nina Simone
|1:47
|2
|Tall Skinny Papa (feat. Wunmi Mosaku)
|Lovecraft Country Cast / Sister Rosetta Tharpe
|2:52
|3
|Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (feat. Wunmi Mosaku & Jurnee Smollett)
|Lovecraft Country Cast
|2:03
|4
|Ride Pretty Baby (feat. TJ Wilkins)
|Lovecraft Country Cast / Joe Thomas
|2:12
|5
|Boogie at Midnight (feat. Wunmi Mosaku)
|Lovecraft Country Cast / Roy Brown
|2:15
|6
|Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby (feat. Wunmi Mosaku)
|Lovecraft Country Cast / Louis Jordan
|2:42
|7
|The Wandering Tattler (Instrumental)
|The Lovecraft Country Band
|3:16
|8
|Chain Gang Blues (feat. Wunmi Mosaku)
|Lovecraft Country Cast
|2:57
|9
|Lovin' Machine (Instrumental)
|The Lovecraft Country Band
|2:19
|10
|Bésame Mucho
|Julian Sung Joo / Sunny Skylar
|3:15
|11
|Ardham (Sundown)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:43
|12
|Atticus Returns (Sundown)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|0:48
|13
|Sundown Town (Sundown)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|4:26
|14
|Hiding In A Shack (Sundown)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:09
|15
|Shoggoth Attack (Sundown)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:08
|16
|Secret Passageway (Whitey's on the Moon)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:32
|17
|Not Atticus (Whitey's on the Moon)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|4:01
|18
|Leti Bought A House (Holy Ghost)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:01
|19
|Paddy Wagon Talk (Holy Ghost)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:21
|20
|Voices in the Basement (Holy Ghost)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:21
|21
|Goat Blood (Holy Ghost)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|4:19
|22
|Pipe Burst (Holy Ghost)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:02
|23
|Chat With The Captain (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:47
|24
|Mama Named a Comet (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:59
|25
|Museum Break-In (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:14
|26
|Writing On The Wall (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:09
|27
|The Vault (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:26
|28
|Leti Walks The Plank (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:38
|29
|The Pendulum (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:52
|30
|Elevator Discovered (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:38
|31
|Tic Is The Key (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|3:50
|32
|Mummy Found (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:48
|33
|Mummy Transforms (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:00
|34
|Flooded (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|0:50
|35
|Underwater (A History of Violence)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|0:50
|36
|Cutting Ruby Out (Strange Case)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:52
|37
|Dead Butterflies (Strange Case)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:06
|38
|Hillary Skips the Potion (Strange Case)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:33
|39
|Never a True Believer (Strange Case)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:42
|40
|Truck of Nurses (Meet Me in Daegu)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|0:40
|41
|Taking Ji-ah to Atticus (Meet Me in Daegu)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:54
|42
|Empty Sex (Meet Me in Daegu)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:08
|43
|Atticus Loses Virginity (Meet Me in Daegu)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:06
|44
|Demon Lady Journey (Meet Me in Daegu)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|3:25
|45
|Tic Fumes (I Am.)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:50
|46
|Portal Opens (I Am.)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:09
|47
|Robots Grab Hippolyta (I Am.)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|4:52
|48
|War Training (I Am.)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:36
|49
|Celestial Hippolyta (I Am.)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|3:21
|50
|Tic Shuts Down the Portal (I Am.)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:18
|51
|Haunted Taunting (Jig-A-Bobo)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:48
|52
|Family History (Jig-A-Bobo)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|2:11
|53
|Shoggoth Saves Tic (Jig-A-Bobo)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:25
|54
|Multiverse Machine (Rewind 1921)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:42
|55
|Greenwood (Rewind 1921)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:35
|56
|Montrose Remembers the Bloodshed (Rewind 1921)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:56
|57
|Tulsa, 1921: Catch The Fire (feat. Janai Brugger) [Rewind 1921]
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Sonia Sanchez
|4:21
|58
|Dee's Transformation (Full Circle)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:22
|59
|Bridge Fight (Full Circle)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:30
|60
|Mortal Immortal (Full Circle)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|4:52
|61
|Magic Is Ours Now (Full Circle)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|1:56
|62
|Full Circle (Full Circle)
|Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq / Raphael Saadiq
|3:37