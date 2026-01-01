Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Nominee

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Nominee

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Nominee

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Nominee

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Nominee

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Nominee

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Nominee