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Loki
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Original Music, Fiction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Original Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Team
Winner
Best Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
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