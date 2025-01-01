Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Loki Quotes

Loki quotes

Loki You're taking me somewhere to kill me?
Mobius No, I'm taking you some place to talk.
Loki Well, I don't like to talk.
Mobius But you do like to lie. Which you just did, 'cause we both know you love to talk.
Loki I'm gonna burn this place to the ground!
[In a presidential suit]
Loki Oh, come on! What did you expect?
Miss Minutes TVA - for all time, always.
