Loki
Loki quotes
Loki
You're taking me somewhere to kill me?
Mobius
No, I'm taking you some place to talk.
Loki
Well, I don't like to talk.
Mobius
But you do like to lie. Which you just did, 'cause we both know you love to talk.
Loki
I'm gonna burn this place to the ground!
[In a presidential suit]
Loki
Oh, come on! What did you expect?
Miss Minutes
TVA - for all time, always.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Tom Hiddleston
Owen Wilson
Tara Strong
