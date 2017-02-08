"Legion" is an American superhero series that aired on the FX channel from 2017 to 2019. The script is based on the fictional biography of one of the Marvel comic characters, David Haller, who is the son of Professor X. Haller possesses incredibly powerful telekinetic abilities, which are dangerous not only to those around him but also to himself. In early childhood, David was diagnosed with "paranoid schizophrenia," so he spent most of his life in psychiatric hospitals. However, after meeting a beautiful girl, the hero gradually regains his sanity and begins to realize the reality around him.

