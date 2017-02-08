Menu
7.6 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows Legion

Legion (2017 - 2019)

Legion 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FX
Runtime 27 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Legion" is an American superhero series that aired on the FX channel from 2017 to 2019. The script is based on the fictional biography of one of the Marvel comic characters, David Haller, who is the son of Professor X. Haller possesses incredibly powerful telekinetic abilities, which are dangerous not only to those around him but also to himself. In early childhood, David was diagnosed with "paranoid schizophrenia," so he spent most of his life in psychiatric hospitals. However, after meeting a beautiful girl, the hero gradually regains his sanity and begins to realize the reality around him.
Creator
Noah Hawley
Noah Hawley
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza Lenny Busker
Dan Stevens
Dan Stevens David Haller
Hamish Linklater
Hamish Linklater Clark DeBussy
Bill Irwin
Bill Irwin Cary Loudermilk
Jemaine Clement
Jemaine Clement Oliver Bird
7.6
8.1 IMDb
Legion - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 8 episodes
 
Legion - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 11 episodes
 
Legion - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 8 episodes
 
Олег Скрынько 25 January 2023, 14:46
Актёры классные, играю отлично. Вроде и Марвел, а как то смотрится немного в отрыве от них. Мне понравилось. Давайте ещё
