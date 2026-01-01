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Kathryn Aselton
Kathryn Aselton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathryn Aselton
Kathryn Aselton
Kathryn Aselton
Date of Birth
1 October 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm
(2000)
7.7
Legion
(2017)
7.6
Togetherness
(2015)
Filmography
6.2
Government Cheese
Comedy, Family
2025, USA
6.4
Old Dads
Old Dads
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6
The Unholy
The Unholy
Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6
Silk Road
Silk Road
Thriller
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
She Dies Tomorrow
She Dies Tomorrow
Comedy, Drama, Horror
2020, USA
6.5
Synchronic
Synchronic
Horror, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Tomorrow Man
The Tomorrow Man
Drama, Romantic
2019, USA
7.7
Legion
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
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