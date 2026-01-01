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Noah Hawley
Noah Hawley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noah Hawley
Noah Hawley
Noah Hawley
Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Popular Films
8.4
Fargo
(2014)
7.7
Legion
(2017)
7.6
Bones
(2005)
Filmography
7.5
Alien: Earth
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, USA
4.8
Lucy in the Sky
Lucy In The Sky
Drama, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Legion
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
8.4
Fargo
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
7.6
Bones
Drama, Crime
2005, USA
6.2
The Alibi
The Alibi
Drama, History, Romantic
2005, Netherlands / USA
Development of Star Trek 4
Untitled Star Trek Sequel
Sci-Fi, Adventure
, USA
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News about Noah Hawley’s private life
'Fargo's' Legacy Continues: New Chris Pine-Led Series Promises a Similar Dark Twist
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