Legion All seasons
Legion
16+
Production year
2017
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
FX
Series rating
7.6
11
votes
8.1
IMDb
All seasons of "Legion"
Season 1
8 episodes
8 February 2017 - 29 March 2017
Season 2
11 episodes
3 April 2018 - 12 June 2018
Season 3
8 episodes
24 June 2019 - 12 August 2019
