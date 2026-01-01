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Kinoafisha TV Shows Legion Awards

"Legion" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Villain
Nominee
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