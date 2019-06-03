"Korochye" is a comedy sketch series that depicts the everyday life of an ordinary guy in his thirties in a small town. The nameless protagonist finds himself in situations that could happen to anyone. He is preoccupied with the most typical household problems and dreams familiar to many. He contemplates moving to the capital someday in hopes of making money, wanting to stop living paycheck to paycheck and move out of his rented apartment. In his free time, he hangs out with friends, hopelessly falls in love with a girl, and becomes fixated on trivial matters.

