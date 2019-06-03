Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Koroche poster
Koroche poster
Ratings
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Koroche

Koroche (2019 - 2021)

Короче 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 23 minutes
TV channel Супер
Streaming service Start
Runtime 10 hours 21 minutes

TV series description

"Korochye" is a comedy sketch series that depicts the everyday life of an ordinary guy in his thirties in a small town. The nameless protagonist finds himself in situations that could happen to anyone. He is preoccupied with the most typical household problems and dreams familiar to many. He contemplates moving to the capital someday in hopes of making money, wanting to stop living paycheck to paycheck and move out of his rented apartment. In his free time, he hangs out with friends, hopelessly falls in love with a girl, and becomes fixated on trivial matters.
Короче - trailer второго сезона
Koroche  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Boris Dergachev
Boris Dergachev Герой
Marina Vasilyeva
Marina Vasilyeva Героиня
Pavel Demyanov
Pavel Demyanov Макс
Aleksandra Kuzenkina
Aleksandra Kuzenkina Маша
Marina Kondrateva
Marina Kondrateva Мама
Marina Bogatova
Marina Bogatova Люда
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Koroche - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 13 episodes
 
Koroche - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 14 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
ඏᏣɮūнҝ@★Ώёηηɑඏ 8 October 2020, 11:24
Ну сериал и сериал. 😏 😏 😏 😏 😏 😏 😏 😏 😏 😏
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more