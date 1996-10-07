"Hey Arnold!" is an animated series about an American schoolboy who lives with his grandparents and gradually learns about the world through his own experiences. Arnold's family owns the Sunset Arms boarding house in the town of Hillwood, where he spends his childhood. His classmate Helga tries to constantly insult and hurt Arnold, but only because she has secretly been in love with him for a long time. And her father, a local entrepreneur, constantly threatens the peaceful life of the town with his grand business ideas.

