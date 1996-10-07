Menu
Hey Arnold! (1996 - 2004)

Production year 1996
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel Nickelodeon
Runtime 36 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Hey Arnold!" is an animated series about an American schoolboy who lives with his grandparents and gradually learns about the world through his own experiences. Arnold's family owns the Sunset Arms boarding house in the town of Hillwood, where he spends his childhood. His classmate Helga tries to constantly insult and hurt Arnold, but only because she has secretly been in love with him for a long time. And her father, a local entrepreneur, constantly threatens the peaceful life of the town with his grand business ideas.
Jamil Walker Smith
Craig Bartlett
Toran Caudell
Series rating

7.6 IMDb
Seasons
Hey Arnold! - Season 1 Season 1
1996, 20 episodes
 
Hey Arnold! - Season 2 Season 2
1997, 19 episodes
 
Hey Arnold! - Season 3 Season 3
1998, 20 episodes
 
Hey Arnold! - Season 4 Season 4
1999, 17 episodes
 
Hey Arnold! - Season 5 Season 5
2000, 24 episodes
 
