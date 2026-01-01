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Filmography
Nika Futterman
Nika Futterman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nika Futterman
Nika Futterman
Nika Futterman
Date of Birth
25 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
9.0
Avatar: The Legend of Aang
(2005)
8.6
Archer
(2009)
8.3
Young Justice
(2010)
Filmography
6.9
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi,
2025, USA
6.6
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
6.7
Exploding Kittens
Comedy
2024, USA
6.9
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7.6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
7.5
Calls
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, France/USA
6.8
The Loud House
The Loud House Movie
Animation, Comedy, Family
2021, USA / Great Britain / Spain / Mexico
Watch trailer
5.8
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
Comedy, Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Family
2017, USA
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