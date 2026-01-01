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Nika Futterman Nika Futterman
Kinoafisha Persons Nika Futterman

Nika Futterman

Nika Futterman

Date of Birth
25 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Avatar: The Legend of Aang 9.0
Avatar: The Legend of Aang (2005)
Archer 8.6
Archer (2009)
Young Justice 8.3
Young Justice (2010)

Filmography

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld 6.9
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, 2025, USA
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice 6.6
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Exploding Kittens 6.7
Exploding Kittens
Comedy 2024, USA
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy 6.9
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Star Wars: The Bad Batch 7.6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, USA
Calls 7.5
Calls
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, France/USA
The Loud House 6.8
The Loud House The Loud House Movie
Animation, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Spain / Mexico
Watch trailer
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games 5.8
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
Comedy, Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2017, USA
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