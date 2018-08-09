Menu
Russian
Ratings
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7
Grand

Grand (2018 - 2021)

Гранд 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Супер
Runtime 44 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

Old heroes in a new hotel. The continuation of the story about the lives of the "Eleon" staff under the leadership of the new eccentric owner, Lev Glebovich. With the change in management comes a change in the hotel's name, now adorned with a sign that reads "Grand Leon" at the entrance. More comedic and unpredictable stories unfold under the roof of the boutique hotel! The narrative revolves around a young and very ambitious girl from Barnaul, who comes to Moscow hoping to start fresh and achieve success.
Гранд - trailer пятого сезона
Grand  trailer пятого сезона
Milos Bikovic
Milos Bikovic Павел Аркадьевич
Ekaterina Vilkova
Ekaterina Vilkova София Толстая
Grigory Siyatvinda
Grigory Siyatvinda Михаил Джекович
Viktor Horinyak
Viktor Horinyak Костя
Mihail Tarabukin
Mihail Tarabukin Федя
Olga Smirnova
Olga Smirnova Ольга Богдановна
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
11 votes
7 IMDb
Seasons
Grand - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 21 episodes
 
Grand - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 22 episodes
 
Grand - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 21 episodes
 
Grand - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 21 episodes
 
Grand - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 21 episodes
 
