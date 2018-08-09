Old heroes in a new hotel. The continuation of the story about the lives of the "Eleon" staff under the leadership of the new eccentric owner, Lev Glebovich. With the change in management comes a change in the hotel's name, now adorned with a sign that reads "Grand Leon" at the entrance. More comedic and unpredictable stories unfold under the roof of the boutique hotel! The narrative revolves around a young and very ambitious girl from Barnaul, who comes to Moscow hoping to start fresh and achieve success.

Expand