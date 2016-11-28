"Hotel Eleon" is a new TV series on the STS channel, which is a spin-off of "Kitchen". The plot revolves around new characters - maids Dasha and Yulia, and Eleanor's nephew, Pavel, for whom managing the hotel is his last chance to prove that he can do something other than spend his aunt's money. Although some beloved characters from "Kitchen" (Semyon, Marina, Fyodor, Eleanor, Mikhail Djekovich, and others) are present in the series on a regular basis, and some others delight fans with cameo appearances, "Hotel Eleon" did not achieve the success of its predecessor and only lasted for 3 seasons. The atmosphere of "Kitchen" is felt in the new series, while the creators of "Hotel" chose a more intricate plot with elements of detective work.

