Kinoafisha TV Shows Otel Eleon

Otel Eleon (2016 - 2017)

Отель Элеон 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 31 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Hotel Eleon" is a new TV series on the STS channel, which is a spin-off of "Kitchen". The plot revolves around new characters - maids Dasha and Yulia, and Eleanor's nephew, Pavel, for whom managing the hotel is his last chance to prove that he can do something other than spend his aunt's money. Although some beloved characters from "Kitchen" (Semyon, Marina, Fyodor, Eleanor, Mikhail Djekovich, and others) are present in the series on a regular basis, and some others delight fans with cameo appearances, "Hotel Eleon" did not achieve the success of its predecessor and only lasted for 3 seasons. The atmosphere of "Kitchen" is felt in the new series, while the creators of "Hotel" chose a more intricate plot with elements of detective work.
Ekaterina Vilkova
Ekaterina Vilkova София Толстая
Grigory Siyatvinda
Grigory Siyatvinda Михаил Джекович
Sergey Lavygin
Sergey Lavygin Сеня
Viktor Horinyak
Viktor Horinyak Костя
Olga Kuzmina
Olga Kuzmina Настя
Milos Bikovic
Milos Bikovic Павел
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Otel Eleon - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 21 episodes
 
Otel Eleon - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 21 episodes
 
Otel Eleon - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 21 episodes
 
Stills
