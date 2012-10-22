Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Kitchen poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Kitchen

The Kitchen (2012 - 2016)

Кухня 18+
Production year 2012
Country Russia
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 50 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Kitchen" is a popular Russian sitcom from the STS channel. The plot revolves around a young man named Maxim Lavrov, who has dreamt of becoming a top-class chef since childhood. While in the army, he once met Dmitry Nagiyev and impressed him with his dish. Maxim decides to work as a chef in Nagiyev's elite restaurant, "Claude Monet." This restaurant is always filled with passion: employees start and end romantic relationships with each other, constantly find themselves in awkward situations, and the head chef, Viktor, refers to his subordinates as nothing but disabled and idiots.
Cast
Cast
Mihail Bashkatov
Mihail Bashkatov
Dmitriy Nazarov
Dmitriy Nazarov
Viktor Horinyak
Viktor Horinyak
Mark Bogatyrev
Mark Bogatyrev
Nikita Tarasov
Nikita Tarasov
Olga Kuzmina
Olga Kuzmina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
8.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Kitchen - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 20 episodes
 
The Kitchen - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 20 episodes
 
The Kitchen - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 20 episodes
 
The Kitchen - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 20 episodes
 
The Kitchen - Season 5 Season 5
2015, 20 episodes
 
The Kitchen - Season 6 Season 6
2016, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more