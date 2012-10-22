"Kitchen" is a popular Russian sitcom from the STS channel. The plot revolves around a young man named Maxim Lavrov, who has dreamt of becoming a top-class chef since childhood. While in the army, he once met Dmitry Nagiyev and impressed him with his dish. Maxim decides to work as a chef in Nagiyev's elite restaurant, "Claude Monet." This restaurant is always filled with passion: employees start and end romantic relationships with each other, constantly find themselves in awkward situations, and the head chef, Viktor, refers to his subordinates as nothing but disabled and idiots.

