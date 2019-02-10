"I.P. Pirogova" is a series about a woman named Vera, who for many years was a simple housewife and found joy only in her husband's successes working for the Moscow City Hall. But one day, upon discovering that her husband is cheating on her with their neighbor, Vera decides to become independent and self-reliant through her hobby of baking pastries. Over the course of 5 years of baking various desserts, she has become a professional. Her sister Sasha, a lawyer and accountant named Valentin, her father and courier Viktor, and her university love, Andrei, whom she unexpectedly meets for the first time in many years, all help her with her business.

Expand