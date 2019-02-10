Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows IP Pirogova

IP Pirogova (2019 - …)

ИП Пирогова 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Супер
Runtime 32 hours 55 minutes

TV series description

"I.P. Pirogova" is a series about a woman named Vera, who for many years was a simple housewife and found joy only in her husband's successes working for the Moscow City Hall. But one day, upon discovering that her husband is cheating on her with their neighbor, Vera decides to become independent and self-reliant through her hobby of baking pastries. Over the course of 5 years of baking various desserts, she has become a professional. Her sister Sasha, a lawyer and accountant named Valentin, her father and courier Viktor, and her university love, Andrei, whom she unexpectedly meets for the first time in many years, all help her with her business.
ИП Пирогова - teaser четвертого сезона
IP Pirogova  teaser четвертого сезона
Kseniya Teplova
Kseniya Teplova Саша, сестра Веры
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina Надя, соседка
Elena Podkaminskaya
Elena Podkaminskaya Вера Пирогова
Danila Dunayev
Danila Dunayev Дима, муж Веры
Vasilina Yuskovets
Vasilina Yuskovets Юля, дочь Веры
Halyna Bezruk
Halyna Bezruk Майя, соседка
Seasons
IP Pirogova - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 20 episodes
 
IP Pirogova - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 13 episodes
 
IP Pirogova - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 13 episodes
 
IP Pirogova - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 20 episodes
 
IP Pirogova - Season 5 Season 5
2022, 13 episodes
 
Stills
