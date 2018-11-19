"Senya and Fyodor" is a comedic story about two chefs, Arseniy and Fyodor, who are already familiar to the audience. They quit their jobs at a luxurious hotel restaurant and decide to become entrepreneurs. The friends open a food truck with a funny name, but not everything goes according to plan, and their competitors are far from thrilled about the new rivals. Additionally, due to their adventures on wheels, Chuganin has less time to spend with his beloved wife and children, while ladies' man Yurchenko starts contemplating family life for the first time.

