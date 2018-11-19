Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
#SenyaFedya poster
#SenyaFedya poster
#SenyaFedya poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.5
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows #SenyaFedya

#SenyaFedya (2018 - …)

#SenyaFedya 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 29 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

"Senya and Fyodor" is a comedic story about two chefs, Arseniy and Fyodor, who are already familiar to the audience. They quit their jobs at a luxurious hotel restaurant and decide to become entrepreneurs. The friends open a food truck with a funny name, but not everything goes according to plan, and their competitors are far from thrilled about the new rivals. Additionally, due to their adventures on wheels, Chuganin has less time to spend with his beloved wife and children, while ladies' man Yurchenko starts contemplating family life for the first time.
#СеняФедя - teaser пятого сезона
#SenyaFedya  teaser пятого сезона
Cast
Cast
Sergey Lavygin
Sergey Lavygin
Mihail Tarabukin
Mihail Tarabukin
Anna Begunova
Anna Begunova
Lesya Kudryashova
Lesya Kudryashova
Galina Konshina
Galina Konshina
Irina Serova
Irina Serova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
#SenyaFedya - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 11 episodes
 
#SenyaFedya - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 12 episodes
 
#SenyaFedya - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 17 episodes
 
#SenyaFedya - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 17 episodes
 
#SenyaFedya - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 17 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more