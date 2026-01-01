DOTA: Dragon's Blood Main Theme (Piano Rendition) - Single 1 track. The Blue Notes Listen

Title Artist Time 1 DOTA: Dragon's Blood Main Theme (Piano Rendition) The Blue Notes / Dino Meneghin 1:14

Listen to songs from "Dota: Dragon's Blood" (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Dota: Dragon's Blood" in different languages are free for listening online.