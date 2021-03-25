Menu
Russian
Dota: Dragon's Blood poster
IMDb Rating: 7.7
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Dota: Dragon's Blood

Dota: Dragon's Blood (2021 - …)

DOTA: Dragon's Blood 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 26 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"DOTA: Dragon's Blood" is a multi-episode animated series in the fantasy genre, based on the popular video game. The show was produced by the online service Netflix. The story revolves around the dragon knight Davion, known worldwide for his heroic deeds. The main character has dedicated his entire life to fighting any manifestations of evil in the universe. By fate, Davion encounters the stunningly beautiful and virtuous princess Mirana, who has an important mission to fulfill. Naturally, he offers his help to the girl. As a result, the knight finds himself in the midst of incredibly extraordinary events that astound the imagination with their scale.
DOTA: Кровь дракона - trailer третьего сезона
Dota: Dragon's Blood  trailer третьего сезона
Cast
Cast
Anson Mount
Tony Todd
Josh Keaton
Alix Wilton Regan
Alix Wilton Regan
Kari Wahlgren
Freya Tingley
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
3 votes
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Dota: Dragon's Blood - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Dota: Dragon's Blood - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
Dota: Dragon's Blood - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Listen to the
soundtrack Dota: Dragon's Blood
Stills
