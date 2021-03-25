"DOTA: Dragon's Blood" is a multi-episode animated series in the fantasy genre, based on the popular video game. The show was produced by the online service Netflix. The story revolves around the dragon knight Davion, known worldwide for his heroic deeds. The main character has dedicated his entire life to fighting any manifestations of evil in the universe. By fate, Davion encounters the stunningly beautiful and virtuous princess Mirana, who has an important mission to fulfill. Naturally, he offers his help to the girl. As a result, the knight finds himself in the midst of incredibly extraordinary events that astound the imagination with their scale.

