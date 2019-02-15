Menu
Doom Patrol poster
Ratings
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.7
11 posters
Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol (2019 - 2023)

Doom Patrol 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 46 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Doom Patrol" is a TV series adaptation of the DC comic of the same name. Don't expect the usual superheroes in tights here, it's a completely different story. Ordinary person Niles gathers a group of individuals in his home who have inadvertently acquired strange and partly useful abilities. Former movie star Rita Farr can enlarge her body to the size of a city. Her best friend Larry is forced to wear bandages to prevent radiation from harming others, and inside him resides a separate entity known as Negative Man. Living alongside them is Jane, with her numerous personalities, each possessing their own superpower. The only thing left of the real Cliff is his brain, which Niles has carefully placed inside a robot body incapable of feeling anything. The latest addition to this team is Cyborg, known to all from the "Justice League."
Cast Characters
Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser Cliff Steele / Robotman, OG Cliff Steele, Cliff Steele / Robotman
Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk Eric Morden / Mr. Nobody
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer Larry Trainor / Negative Man, OG Larry Trainor, Larry Trainor / Negative Man
April Bowlby
April Bowlby Rita Farr / Elasti-Woman
Diane Guerrero
Diane Guerrero Crazy Jane
Joivan Wade
Joivan Wade Victor Stone / Cyborg
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Doom Patrol - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 15 episodes
 
Doom Patrol - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 9 episodes
 
Doom Patrol - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
Doom Patrol - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
