"Doom Patrol" is a TV series adaptation of the DC comic of the same name. Don't expect the usual superheroes in tights here, it's a completely different story. Ordinary person Niles gathers a group of individuals in his home who have inadvertently acquired strange and partly useful abilities. Former movie star Rita Farr can enlarge her body to the size of a city. Her best friend Larry is forced to wear bandages to prevent radiation from harming others, and inside him resides a separate entity known as Negative Man. Living alongside them is Jane, with her numerous personalities, each possessing their own superpower. The only thing left of the real Cliff is his brain, which Niles has carefully placed inside a robot body incapable of feeling anything. The latest addition to this team is Cyborg, known to all from the "Justice League."

Expand