Mark Moses
Date of Birth
24 February 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Platoon 8.1
Platoon (1986)
Desperate Housewives 7.8
Desperate Housewives (2004)
So Help Me Todd 7.3
So Help Me Todd (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Reagan 6.3
Reagan Reagan
Biography, Drama, History 2024, USA
So Help Me Todd 7.3
So Help Me Todd
Drama, Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Follow Her 5.9
Follow Her Follow Her
Thriller 2022, USA
Mapplethorpe 6.1
Mapplethorpe Mapplethorpe
Drama, Biography 2018, USA
Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? 4.3
Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? Atlas Shrugged: Part III
Sci-Fi, Detective, Drama 2014, USA
Carriers 6.3
Carriers Carriers
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
Ice Twisters 4.3
Ice Twisters Ice Twisters
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2009, Canada
Big Momma's House 2 5.5
Big Momma's House 2 Big Momma's House 2
Crime, Action, Comedy 2006, USA
Desperate Housewives 7.8
Desperate Housewives
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2004, USA
Platoon 8.1
Platoon Platoon
Action, Drama, War 1986, USA
