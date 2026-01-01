Menu
Mark Moses
Mark Moses
Date of Birth
24 February 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
Platoon
(1986)
7.8
Desperate Housewives
(2004)
7.3
So Help Me Todd
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2024
2022
2018
2014
2009
2006
2004
1986
All
10
Films
8
TV Shows
2
Actor
10
6.3
Reagan
Reagan
Biography, Drama, History
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
So Help Me Todd
Drama, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
5.9
Follow Her
Follow Her
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Mapplethorpe
Mapplethorpe
Drama, Biography
2018, USA
4.3
Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt?
Atlas Shrugged: Part III
Sci-Fi, Detective, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Carriers
Carriers
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Ice Twisters
Ice Twisters
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2009, Canada
5.5
Big Momma's House 2
Big Momma's House 2
Crime, Action, Comedy
2006, USA
7.8
Desperate Housewives
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2004, USA
8.1
Platoon
Platoon
Action, Drama, War
1986, USA
