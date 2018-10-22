Legends of Tomorrow 2016 - 2022 episode 8 season 4
9.0Rate
10 votes
"Legends of Tomorrow" season 4 all episodes
The Virgin Gary
Season 4 / Episode 122 October 2018
Witch Hunt
Season 4 / Episode 229 October 2018
Dancing Queen
Season 4 / Episode 35 November 2018
Wet Hot American Bummer
Season 4 / Episode 412 November 2018
Tagumo Attacks!!!
Season 4 / Episode 519 November 2018
Tender is the Nate
Season 4 / Episode 626 November 2018
Hell No, Dolly!
Season 4 / Episode 73 December 2018
Legends of To-Meow-Meow
Season 4 / Episode 810 December 2018
Lucha De Apuestas
Season 4 / Episode 91 April 2019
The Getaway
Season 4 / Episode 108 April 2019
Séance and Sensibility
Season 4 / Episode 1115 April 2019
The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe
Season 4 / Episode 1222 April 2019
Egg MacGuffin
Season 4 / Episode 1329 April 2019
Nip | Stuck
Season 4 / Episode 146 May 2019
Terms of Service
Season 4 / Episode 1513 May 2019
Hey, World!
Season 4 / Episode 1620 May 2019
Episode description
В 4 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Легенды завтрашнего дня» история из-за ошибки Константина радикально меняется. В результате анахронизма Сара погибает от рук единорога, а оставшиеся супергерои образуют куда более жестокую версию «Легенд».
