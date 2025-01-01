Menu
Legends of Tomorrow Quotes

Legends of Tomorrow quotes

Leonard Snart This isn't my first prison break.
Vandal Savage Who are you to stand up against me, Vandal Savage, destroyer of empires!
Leonard Snart Leonard Snart, robber of ATMs!
[after taking a linguistics supplement]
Ray Palmer I'm speaking Russian now, aren't I?
Leonard Snart Now you're annoying in multiple languages.
Jefferson 'Jax' Jackson Is there anything you think about other than yourself?
Leonard Snart Yes. Money.
Rip Hunter In 2166, an immortal tyrant named Vandal Savage conquered the world and murdered my wife and child. I have assembled an elite team to hunt him throughout time and stop his rise to power. Unfortunately, my plan is opposed by the body I'd sworn my allegiance to: the Time Masters. In the future, my friends may not be heroes, but if we succeed, they will be remembered as legends.
Rip Hunter I've seen men of steel die and dark knights fall, and even then I accomplished my mission no matter what.
[season 2 intro]
Dr. Martin Stein The Time Masters were an organization charged with protecting history from rogue time travelers, but they were destroyed. Under the leadership of Rip Hunter, we have taken up their mantle. Sara Lance, former member of the League of Assassins; Dr. Raymond Palmer, the Atom; the arsonist Mick Rory; and Firestorm, the merged super form of Jefferson Jackson and myself, Martin Stein. We are the only ones left to protect history. We are the Legends of Tomorrow.
