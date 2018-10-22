Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Legends of Tomorrow Seasons Season 4 Episode 15

Legends of Tomorrow 2016 - 2022 episode 15 season 4

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 4 all episodes
The Virgin Gary
Season 4 / Episode 1 22 October 2018
Witch Hunt
Season 4 / Episode 2 29 October 2018
Dancing Queen
Season 4 / Episode 3 5 November 2018
Wet Hot American Bummer
Season 4 / Episode 4 12 November 2018
Tagumo Attacks!!!
Season 4 / Episode 5 19 November 2018
Tender is the Nate
Season 4 / Episode 6 26 November 2018
Hell No, Dolly!
Season 4 / Episode 7 3 December 2018
Legends of To-Meow-Meow
Season 4 / Episode 8 10 December 2018
Lucha De Apuestas
Season 4 / Episode 9 1 April 2019
The Getaway
Season 4 / Episode 10 8 April 2019
Séance and Sensibility
Season 4 / Episode 11 15 April 2019
The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe
Season 4 / Episode 12 22 April 2019
Egg MacGuffin
Season 4 / Episode 13 29 April 2019
Nip | Stuck
Season 4 / Episode 14 6 May 2019
Terms of Service
Season 4 / Episode 15 13 May 2019
Hey, World!
Season 4 / Episode 16 20 May 2019
Episode description

В 4 сезоне 15 серии сериала «Легенды завтрашнего дня» Сара и Ава разрабатывают план по возвращению Бюро времени, но терпят неудачу. Чтобы выяснить мотивы Нерона, Зари и Чарли должны работать вместе, а Константин оказывается перед тяжелым выбором.

