Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Legends of Tomorrow poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Legends of Tomorrow Seasons

Legends of Tomorrow All seasons

DC's Legends of Tomorrow 16+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel The CW

Series rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Legends of Tomorrow"
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 1 Season 1
16 episodes 21 January 2016 - 19 May 2016
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 2 Season 2
17 episodes 13 October 2016 - 4 April 2017
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 3 Season 3
18 episodes 10 October 2017 - 9 April 2018
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 4 Season 4
16 episodes 22 October 2018 - 20 May 2019
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 5 Season 5
15 episodes 14 January 2020 - 2 June 2020
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 6 Season 6
15 episodes 2 May 2021 - 5 September 2021
 
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 7 Season 7
13 episodes 13 October 2021 - 2 March 2022
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more