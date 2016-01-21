Menu
Legends of Tomorrow All seasons
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
16+
Production year
2016
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
The CW
Series rating
7.4
Rate
11
votes
6.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Legends of Tomorrow"
Season 1
16 episodes
21 January 2016 - 19 May 2016
Season 2
17 episodes
13 October 2016 - 4 April 2017
Season 3
18 episodes
10 October 2017 - 9 April 2018
Season 4
16 episodes
22 October 2018 - 20 May 2019
Season 5
15 episodes
14 January 2020 - 2 June 2020
Season 6
15 episodes
2 May 2021 - 5 September 2021
Season 7
13 episodes
13 October 2021 - 2 March 2022
