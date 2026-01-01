Battlestar Galactica: Season 4 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered] 34 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen Battlestar Galactica: Season 1 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered] 30 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen Battlestar Galactica: Season 2 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered] 22 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen Battlestar Galactica: Season 3 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered] 20 tracks. Bear McCreary Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Gaeta's Lament Bear McCreary 4:48 2 The Signal Bear McCreary 5:08 3 Resurrection Hub Bear McCreary 3:39 4 The Cult of Baltar Bear McCreary 5:40 5 Farewell Apollo Bear McCreary 2:54 6 Roslin Escapes Bear McCreary 2:53 7 Among the Ruins Bear McCreary 7:43 8 Laura Runs Bear McCreary 2:19 9 Cally Descends Bear McCreary 3:07 10 Funeral Pyre Bear McCreary 3:55 11 Roslin and Adama Reunited Bear McCreary 1:58 12 Gaeta's Lament (Instrumental) Bear McCreary 4:48 13 Elegy Bear McCreary 2:51 14 The Alliance Bear McCreary 2:29 15 Blood on the Scales Bear McCreary 5:18 16 Grand Old Lady Bear McCreary 0:49 17 Kara Remembers Bear McCreary 3:27 18 Boomer Takes on Hera Bear McCreary 2:35 19 Dreilide Thrace Sonata No. 1 Bear McCreary 5:32 20 Diaspora Oratorio Bear McCreary 4:51 21 Caprica City, Before the Fall Bear McCreary 4:33 22 Laura's Baptism Bear McCreary 2:39 23 Adama in the Memorial Hallway Bear McCreary 2:11 24 The Line Bear McCreary 3:56 25 Assault on the Colony Bear McCreary 15:07 26 Baltar's Sermon Bear McCreary 4:24 27 Kara's Coordinates Bear McCreary 4:20 28 Earth Bear McCreary 3:07 29 Goodbye Sam Bear McCreary 2:10 30 The Heart of the Sun Bear McCreary 3:19 31 Starbuck Disappears Bear McCreary 2:07 32 So Much Life Bear McCreary 5:00 33 An Easterly View Bear McCreary 4:22 34 The Passage of Time Bear McCreary 1:09

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