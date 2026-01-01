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Kinoafisha TV Shows Battlestar Galactica Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Battlestar Galactica"

Music from "Battlestar Galactica" All info
Battlestar Galactica: Season 4 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered]
Battlestar Galactica: Season 4 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered] 34 tracks. Bear McCreary
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Battlestar Galactica: Season 1 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered]
Battlestar Galactica: Season 1 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered] 30 tracks. Bear McCreary
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Battlestar Galactica: Season 2 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered]
Battlestar Galactica: Season 2 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered] 22 tracks. Bear McCreary
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Battlestar Galactica: Season 3 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered]
Battlestar Galactica: Season 3 (Original Soundtrack) [Remastered] 20 tracks. Bear McCreary
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Title Artist Time
1 Gaeta's Lament Bear McCreary 4:48
2 The Signal Bear McCreary 5:08
3 Resurrection Hub Bear McCreary 3:39
4 The Cult of Baltar Bear McCreary 5:40
5 Farewell Apollo Bear McCreary 2:54
6 Roslin Escapes Bear McCreary 2:53
7 Among the Ruins Bear McCreary 7:43
8 Laura Runs Bear McCreary 2:19
9 Cally Descends Bear McCreary 3:07
10 Funeral Pyre Bear McCreary 3:55
11 Roslin and Adama Reunited Bear McCreary 1:58
12 Gaeta's Lament (Instrumental) Bear McCreary 4:48
13 Elegy Bear McCreary 2:51
14 The Alliance Bear McCreary 2:29
15 Blood on the Scales Bear McCreary 5:18
16 Grand Old Lady Bear McCreary 0:49
17 Kara Remembers Bear McCreary 3:27
18 Boomer Takes on Hera Bear McCreary 2:35
19 Dreilide Thrace Sonata No. 1 Bear McCreary 5:32
20 Diaspora Oratorio Bear McCreary 4:51
21 Caprica City, Before the Fall Bear McCreary 4:33
22 Laura's Baptism Bear McCreary 2:39
23 Adama in the Memorial Hallway Bear McCreary 2:11
24 The Line Bear McCreary 3:56
25 Assault on the Colony Bear McCreary 15:07
26 Baltar's Sermon Bear McCreary 4:24
27 Kara's Coordinates Bear McCreary 4:20
28 Earth Bear McCreary 3:07
29 Goodbye Sam Bear McCreary 2:10
30 The Heart of the Sun Bear McCreary 3:19
31 Starbuck Disappears Bear McCreary 2:07
32 So Much Life Bear McCreary 5:00
33 An Easterly View Bear McCreary 4:22
34 The Passage of Time Bear McCreary 1:09
Listen to songs from "Battlestar Galactica" (2005) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Battlestar Galactica" in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
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