Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Battlestar Galactica
Seasons
Battlestar Galactica All seasons
Battlestar Galactica
16+
Production year
2005
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Syfy
Series rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
8.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Battlestar Galactica"
Season 1
13 episodes
14 January 2005 - 1 April 2005
Season 2
20 episodes
15 July 2005 - 10 March 2006
Season 3
20 episodes
6 October 2006 - 25 March 2007
Season 4
21 episodes
4 April 2008 - 20 March 2009
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree