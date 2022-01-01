|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Gaeta's Lament
|Bear McCreary
|4:48
|2
|The Signal
|Bear McCreary
|5:08
|3
|Resurrection Hub
|Bear McCreary
|3:39
|4
|The Cult of Baltar
|Bear McCreary
|5:40
|5
|Farewell Apollo
|Bear McCreary
|2:54
|6
|Roslin Escapes
|Bear McCreary
|2:53
|7
|Among the Ruins
|Bear McCreary
|7:43
|8
|Laura Runs
|Bear McCreary
|2:19
|9
|Cally Descends
|Bear McCreary
|3:07
|10
|Funeral Pyre
|Bear McCreary
|3:55
|11
|Roslin and Adama Reunited
|Bear McCreary
|1:58
|12
|Gaeta's Lament (Instrumental)
|Bear McCreary
|4:48
|13
|Elegy
|Bear McCreary
|2:51
|14
|The Alliance
|Bear McCreary
|2:29
|15
|Blood on the Scales
|Bear McCreary
|5:18
|16
|Grand Old Lady
|Bear McCreary
|0:49
|17
|Kara Remembers
|Bear McCreary
|3:27
|18
|Boomer Takes on Hera
|Bear McCreary
|2:35
|19
|Dreilide Thrace Sonata No. 1
|Bear McCreary
|5:32
|20
|Diaspora Oratorio
|Bear McCreary
|4:51
|21
|Caprica City, Before the Fall
|Bear McCreary
|4:33
|22
|Laura's Baptism
|Bear McCreary
|2:39
|23
|Adama in the Memorial Hallway
|Bear McCreary
|2:11
|24
|The Line
|Bear McCreary
|3:56
|25
|Assault on the Colony
|Bear McCreary
|15:07
|26
|Baltar's Sermon
|Bear McCreary
|4:24
|27
|Kara's Coordinates
|Bear McCreary
|4:20
|28
|Earth
|Bear McCreary
|3:07
|29
|Goodbye Sam
|Bear McCreary
|2:10
|30
|The Heart of the Sun
|Bear McCreary
|3:19
|31
|Starbuck Disappears
|Bear McCreary
|2:07
|32
|So Much Life
|Bear McCreary
|5:00
|33
|An Easterly View
|Bear McCreary
|4:22
|34
|The Passage of Time
|Bear McCreary
|1:09