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Kinoafisha TV Shows Away Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Away"

Music from "Away" All info
Away (Music From the Netflix Original Series)
Away (Music From the Netflix Original Series) 22 tracks. Will Bates
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Lunar Base Alpha Will Bates 1:19
2 The Atlas Crew Will Bates 1:29
3 I Love You S******d Will Bates 1:06
4 Launch Will Bates 3:41
5 Making My Way Back To You Will Bates 2:12
6 Reaching For Mars Will Bates 1:26
7 Hows the View? Will Bates 1:17
8 Calligraphy Will Bates 1:47
9 Cracking Up Will Bates 1:42
10 Spacewalk Will Bates 2:26
11 Open the Hatch Will Bates 1:14
12 I Just Need My Wife Will Bates 1:59
13 Going Home Will Bates 0:57
14 Anything Is Possible Will Bates 1:57
15 I Need You To Go Will Bates 3:10
16 Etude De Main Droit Will Bates 1:25
17 Ice Harvest Will Bates 4:05
18 Last Words Will Bates 3:30
19 Forgetting Will Bates 1:26
20 Descent Will Bates 4:02
21 Anyone Wanna Go Again? Will Bates 4:02
22 Atlas Will Bates 2:56
Listen to songs from "Away" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Away" in different languages are free for listening online.
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