Away (Music From the Netflix Original Series) 22 tracks. Will Bates Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Lunar Base Alpha Will Bates 1:19 2 The Atlas Crew Will Bates 1:29 3 I Love You S******d Will Bates 1:06 4 Launch Will Bates 3:41 5 Making My Way Back To You Will Bates 2:12 6 Reaching For Mars Will Bates 1:26 7 Hows the View? Will Bates 1:17 8 Calligraphy Will Bates 1:47 9 Cracking Up Will Bates 1:42 10 Spacewalk Will Bates 2:26 11 Open the Hatch Will Bates 1:14 12 I Just Need My Wife Will Bates 1:59 13 Going Home Will Bates 0:57 14 Anything Is Possible Will Bates 1:57 15 I Need You To Go Will Bates 3:10 16 Etude De Main Droit Will Bates 1:25 17 Ice Harvest Will Bates 4:05 18 Last Words Will Bates 3:30 19 Forgetting Will Bates 1:26 20 Descent Will Bates 4:02 21 Anyone Wanna Go Again? Will Bates 4:02 22 Atlas Will Bates 2:56

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