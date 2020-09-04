"Away" is a new ten-episode Netflix show that revolves around a female astronaut named Emma Green. The protagonist, who has always dreamed of exploring the depths of space, finally gets the opportunity to do so. She is offered a chance to go to Mars as part of an international crew. Green agrees, knowing that her husband and young daughter will have to spend several years in isolation from her. Once aboard the spacecraft, Emma realizes that this journey will be much more challenging than she anticipated.

