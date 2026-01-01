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Kinoafisha TV Shows Aladdin Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Aladdin"

Music from "Aladdin" All info
Аладдин (Специальное издание саундтрека)
Аладдин (Специальное издание саундтрека) 23 tracks. Bruce Adler, Алан Менкен, Brad Kane, Робин Уильямс, Lea Salonga, Brad Kane, Джонатан Фриман, Peabo Bryson, Regina Belle, Howard Ashman, Алан Менкен
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 Arabian Nights Bruce Adler / Алан Менкен 1:19
2 Legend of the Lamp Алан Менкен 1:25
3 One Jump Ahead Brad Kane / Tim Rice 2:22
4 Street Urchins Алан Менкен 1:53
5 One Jump Ahead (Reprise) Brad Kane / Tim Rice 1:01
6 Friend Like Me Робин Уильямс / Алан Менкен 2:26
7 To Be Free Алан Менкен 1:39
8 Prince Ali Робин Уильямс / Алан Менкен 2:52
9 A Whole New World Lea Salonga, Brad Kane / Алан Менкен 2:41
10 Jafar's Hour Алан Менкен 2:43
11 Prince Ali (Reprise) Джонатан Фриман / Howard Ashman 1:08
12 The Ends of the Earth Алан Менкен 1:35
13 The Kiss Алан Менкен 1:51
14 On a Dark Night Алан Менкен 2:56
15 Jasmine Runs Away Алан Менкен 0:47
16 Marketplace Алан Менкен 2:37
17 The Cave of Wonders Алан Менкен 4:58
18 Aladdin's World Алан Менкен 1:52
19 The Battle Алан Менкен 3:40
20 Happy End in Agrabah Алан Менкен 4:15
21 Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme) Peabo Bryson, Regina Belle / Tim Rice 4:10
22 Proud of Your Boy (Demo) Алан Менкен 2:29
23 High Adventure (Demo) Howard Ashman, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 4:22
Listen to songs from "Aladdin" (1994) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Aladdin" in different languages are free for listening online.
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