Scandal 2012 - 2018 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Scandal
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
3 October 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
18
Runtime
12 hours 54 minutes
Series rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
"Scandal" season 3 list of episodes.
It's Handled
Season 3
Episode 1
3 October 2013
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Season 3
Episode 2
10 October 2013
Mrs. Smith Goes to Washington
Season 3
Episode 3
17 October 2013
Say Hello to My Little Friend
Season 3
Episode 4
24 October 2013
More Cattle, Less Bull
Season 3
Episode 5
31 October 2013
Icarus
Season 3
Episode 6
7 November 2013
Everything's Coming Up Mellie
Season 3
Episode 7
14 November 2013
Vermont is for Lovers, Too
Season 3
Episode 8
21 November 2013
YOLO
Season 3
Episode 9
5 December 2013
A Door Marked Exit
Season 3
Episode 10
12 December 2013
Ride, Sally, Ride
Season 3
Episode 11
27 February 2014
We Do Not Touch the First Ladies
Season 3
Episode 12
6 March 2014
No Sun on the Horizon
Season 3
Episode 13
13 March 2014
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Season 3
Episode 14
20 March 2014
Mama Said Knock You Out
Season 3
Episode 15
27 March 2014
The Fluffer
Season 3
Episode 16
3 April 2014
Flesh and Blood
Season 3
Episode 17
10 April 2014
The Price of Free and Fair Elections
Season 3
Episode 18
17 April 2014
TV series release schedule
