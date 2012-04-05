Menu
Scandal 2012 - 2018 season 1
Scandal
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
5 April 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
7
Runtime
5 hours 1 minute
Series rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
"Scandal" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Sweet Baby
Season 1
Episode 1
5 April 2012
Dirty Little Secrets
Season 1
Episode 2
12 April 2012
Hell Hath No Fury
Season 1
Episode 3
19 April 2012
Enemy of the State
Season 1
Episode 4
26 April 2012
Crash and Burn
Season 1
Episode 5
3 May 2012
The Trail
Season 1
Episode 6
10 May 2012
Grant: For the People
Season 1
Episode 7
17 May 2012
TV series release schedule
