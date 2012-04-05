Menu
Scandal 2012 - 2018 season 1

Scandal season 1 poster
Scandal 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 5 April 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 7
Runtime 5 hours 1 minute

Series rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Sweet Baby
Season 1 Episode 1
5 April 2012
Dirty Little Secrets
Season 1 Episode 2
12 April 2012
Hell Hath No Fury
Season 1 Episode 3
19 April 2012
Enemy of the State
Season 1 Episode 4
26 April 2012
Crash and Burn
Season 1 Episode 5
3 May 2012
The Trail
Season 1 Episode 6
10 May 2012
Grant: For the People
Season 1 Episode 7
17 May 2012
