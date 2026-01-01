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Filmography
Katie Lowes
Katie Lowes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Lowes
Katie Lowes
Katie Lowes
Date of Birth
22 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.3
Zootopia
(2016)
8.0
Leverage
(2008)
7.6
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
(2015)
Filmography
6.6
The Hunting Wives
Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
6.8
Inventing Anna
Drama,
2022, USA
6.7
Zootopia+
Animation, Comedy, Family, Adventure
2022, USA
5.3
Smallwood
Comedy
2022, USA
7.6
Vivo
Vivo
Animation, Comedy, Musical, Family
2021, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Zootopia
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2015, USA
7.1
Scandal
Drama, Thriller
2012, USA
Show more
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