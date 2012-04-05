Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Scandal poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Scandal Seasons

Scandal All seasons

Scandal 18+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel ABC

Series rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Scandal"
Scandal - Season 1 Season 1
7 episodes 5 April 2012 - 17 May 2012
 
Scandal - Season 2 Season 2
22 episodes 27 September 2012 - 16 May 2013
 
Scandal - Season 3 Season 3
18 episodes 3 October 2013 - 17 April 2014
 
Scandal - Season 4 Season 4
22 episodes 25 September 2014 - 14 May 2015
 
Scandal - Season 5 Season 5
21 episodes 24 September 2015 - 12 May 2016
 
Scandal - Season 6 Season 6
16 episodes 26 January 2017 - 18 May 2017
 
Scandal - Season 7 Season 7
18 episodes 5 October 2017 - 19 April 2018
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more