Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Scandal
Seasons
Scandal All seasons
Scandal
18+
Production year
2012
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Scandal"
Season 1
7 episodes
5 April 2012 - 17 May 2012
Season 2
22 episodes
27 September 2012 - 16 May 2013
Season 3
18 episodes
3 October 2013 - 17 April 2014
Season 4
22 episodes
25 September 2014 - 14 May 2015
Season 5
21 episodes
24 September 2015 - 12 May 2016
Season 6
16 episodes
26 January 2017 - 18 May 2017
Season 7
18 episodes
5 October 2017 - 19 April 2018
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree