18+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
25 September 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.1
7.7
IMDb
"Scandal" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Randy, Red, Superfreak and Julia
Season 4
Episode 1
25 September 2014
The State of the Union
Season 4
Episode 2
2 October 2014
Inside the Bubble
Season 4
Episode 3
9 October 2014
Like Father, Like Daughter
Season 4
Episode 4
16 October 2014
The Key
Season 4
Episode 5
23 October 2014
An Innocent Man
Season 4
Episode 6
30 October 2014
Baby Made a Mess
Season 4
Episode 7
6 November 2014
The Last Supper
Season 4
Episode 8
13 November 2014
Where the Sun Don't Shine
Season 4
Episode 9
20 November 2014
Run
Season 4
Episode 10
29 January 2015
Where's the Black Lady?
Season 4
Episode 11
5 February 2015
Gladiators Don't Run
Season 4
Episode 12
12 February 2015
No More Blood
Season 4
Episode 13
19 February 2015
The Lawn Chair
Season 4
Episode 14
5 March 2015
The Testimony of Diego Muñoz
Season 4
Episode 15
12 March 2015
It's Good to Be Kink
Season 4
Episode 16
19 March 2015
Put a Ring on It
Season 4
Episode 17
26 March 2015
Honor Thy Father
Season 4
Episode 18
2 April 2015
I'm Just a Bill
Season 4
Episode 19
16 April 2015
First Lady Sings the Blues
Season 4
Episode 20
23 April 2015
A Few Good Women
Season 4
Episode 21
7 May 2015
You Can't Take Command
Season 4
Episode 22
14 May 2015
