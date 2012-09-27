Menu
Scandal 2012 - 2018 season 2
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
27 September 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.1
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Scandal" season 2 list of episodes.
White Hat's Off
Season 2
Episode 1
27 September 2012
The Other Woman
Season 2
Episode 2
4 October 2012
Hunting Season
Season 2
Episode 3
18 October 2012
Beltway Unbuckled
Season 2
Episode 4
25 October 2012
All Roads Lead to Fitz
Season 2
Episode 5
8 November 2012
Spies Like Us
Season 2
Episode 6
15 November 2012
Defiance
Season 2
Episode 7
29 November 2012
Happy Birthday, Mr. President
Season 2
Episode 8
6 December 2012
Blown Away
Season 2
Episode 9
13 December 2012
One for the Dog
Season 2
Episode 10
10 January 2013
A Criminal, a Whore, an Idiot and a Liar
Season 2
Episode 11
17 January 2013
Truth or Consequences
Season 2
Episode 12
31 January 2013
Nobody Likes Babies
Season 2
Episode 13
7 February 2013
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Season 2
Episode 14
14 February 2013
Boom Goes the Dynamite
Season 2
Episode 15
21 February 2013
Top of the Hour
Season 2
Episode 16
21 March 2013
Snake in the Garden
Season 2
Episode 17
28 March 2013
Molly, You in Danger, Girl
Season 2
Episode 18
4 April 2013
Seven Fifty-Two
Season 2
Episode 19
25 April 2013
A Woman Scorned
Season 2
Episode 20
2 May 2013
Any Questions?
Season 2
Episode 21
9 May 2013
White Hat's Back On
Season 2
Episode 22
16 May 2013
