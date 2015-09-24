Menu
Scandal 2012 - 2018 season 5

Scandal season 5 poster
Scandal 18+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 24 September 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 21
Runtime 15 hours 3 minutes

Series rating

7.1
Rate 20 votes
7.7 IMDb

"Scandal" season 5 list of episodes.

Heavy is the Head
Season 5 Episode 1
24 September 2015
Yes
Season 5 Episode 2
1 October 2015
Paris is Burning
Season 5 Episode 3
8 October 2015
Dog-Whistle Politics
Season 5 Episode 4
15 October 2015
You Got Served
Season 5 Episode 5
22 October 2015
Get Out of Jail, Free
Season 5 Episode 6
29 October 2015
Even the Devil Deserves a Second Chance
Season 5 Episode 7
5 November 2015
Rasputin
Season 5 Episode 8
12 November 2015
Baby, It's Cold Outside
Season 5 Episode 9
19 November 2015
It's Hard Out Here for a General
Season 5 Episode 10
11 February 2016
The Candidate
Season 5 Episode 11
18 February 2016
Wild Card
Season 5 Episode 12
25 February 2016
The Fish Rots from the Head
Season 5 Episode 13
10 March 2016
I See You
Season 5 Episode 14
17 March 2016
Pencils Down
Season 5 Episode 15
24 March 2016
The Miseducation of Susan Ross
Season 5 Episode 16
31 March 2016
Thwack!
Season 5 Episode 17
7 April 2016
Till Death Do Us Part
Season 5 Episode 18
21 April 2016
Buckle Up
Season 5 Episode 19
28 April 2016
Trump Card
Season 5 Episode 20
5 May 2016
That's My Girl
Season 5 Episode 21
12 May 2016
