Scandal 2012 - 2018 season 5
Scandal
18+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
24 September 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
21
Runtime
15 hours 3 minutes
Series rating
7.1
Rate
20
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Scandal" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Heavy is the Head
Season 5
Episode 1
24 September 2015
Yes
Season 5
Episode 2
1 October 2015
Paris is Burning
Season 5
Episode 3
8 October 2015
Dog-Whistle Politics
Season 5
Episode 4
15 October 2015
You Got Served
Season 5
Episode 5
22 October 2015
Get Out of Jail, Free
Season 5
Episode 6
29 October 2015
Even the Devil Deserves a Second Chance
Season 5
Episode 7
5 November 2015
Rasputin
Season 5
Episode 8
12 November 2015
Baby, It's Cold Outside
Season 5
Episode 9
19 November 2015
It's Hard Out Here for a General
Season 5
Episode 10
11 February 2016
The Candidate
Season 5
Episode 11
18 February 2016
Wild Card
Season 5
Episode 12
25 February 2016
The Fish Rots from the Head
Season 5
Episode 13
10 March 2016
I See You
Season 5
Episode 14
17 March 2016
Pencils Down
Season 5
Episode 15
24 March 2016
The Miseducation of Susan Ross
Season 5
Episode 16
31 March 2016
Thwack!
Season 5
Episode 17
7 April 2016
Till Death Do Us Part
Season 5
Episode 18
21 April 2016
Buckle Up
Season 5
Episode 19
28 April 2016
Trump Card
Season 5
Episode 20
5 May 2016
That's My Girl
Season 5
Episode 21
12 May 2016
TV series release schedule
