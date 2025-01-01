Det. John Clark, Jr. So, Greg; you know my dad, huh?

Det. Greg Medavoy Yeah, from task forces and such; never worked in the same squad.

Det. John Clark, Jr. Listen, what do you know about 'Dutch Boy'?

Det. Greg Medavoy When your dad was working a foot beat in Brooklyn, he walked by Miller's Hardware...

Det. John Clark, Jr. Yeah, I know the place.

Det. Greg Medavoy Anyway, Clark noticed the door was open. It's a two story; street level and basement. Anyway, your dad goes in and when he goes into the basement; he sees what he thinks is a guy holding a gun. He identifies himself and when the guy doesn't drop the gun; Clark pulls his gun and shoots

[starts laughing]

Det. Greg Medavoy . Clark's on the floor, calling for backup when he notices that the guy hasn't moved.

[laughing harder]

Det. Greg Medavoy Anyway, he grabs his flashlight and notices that there's this white powder all over him. Then he notices that what he shot was a full size advertisement for 'Dutch Boy' paints and what he thought was a gun was the guy's paint brush. Meanwhile, he shot the brush off and there's two holes in the dummy's crotch. Man, he really got his balls broke over that one and...

[notices the stunned look on Clark's face]

Det. Greg Medavoy uh...

Det. Baldwin Jones Uh, of course, anyone could have made the same mistake.