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Charlotte Ross Charlotte Ross
Kinoafisha Persons Charlotte Ross

Charlotte Ross

Charlotte Ross

Date of Birth
21 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Arrow 7.5
Arrow (2012)
Hit the Floor 6.9
Hit the Floor (2013)
Drive Angry 6.3
Drive Angry (2011)

Filmography

Hit the Floor 6.9
Hit the Floor
Drama, Romantic, Sport 2013, USA
Arrow 7.5
Arrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
Street Kings 2: Motor City 4.9
Street Kings 2: Motor City Street Kings 2: Motor City
Thriller, Crime, Action 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Drive Angry 6.3
Drive Angry Drive Angry 3D
Thriller, Action 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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