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About
Filmography
Charlotte Ross
Charlotte Ross
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charlotte Ross
Charlotte Ross
Charlotte Ross
Date of Birth
21 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
Arrow
(2012)
6.9
Hit the Floor
(2013)
6.3
Drive Angry
(2011)
Filmography
6.9
Hit the Floor
Drama, Romantic, Sport
2013, USA
7.5
Arrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
4.9
Street Kings 2: Motor City
Street Kings 2: Motor City
Thriller, Crime, Action
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Drive Angry
Drive Angry 3D
Thriller, Action
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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