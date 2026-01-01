Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Date of Birth
1 March 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
The Passage
(2019)
6.7
Heist
(2015)
6.5
Found
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2020
2019
2016
2015
2011
All
7
Films
4
TV Shows
3
Actor
6
Producer
1
Director
2
6.5
Found
Drama, Crime, Detective
2023, USA
5.5
Saved by the Bell
Comedy
2020, USA
7
The Passage
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
4.6
Precious Cargo
Precious Cargo
Action
2016, Canada
6.7
Heist
Bus 657
Thriller
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Hide
Hide
Drama, Thriller
2011, USA
6.3
12 Dates of Christmas
12 Dates of Christmas
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2011, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree