Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Date of Birth
1 March 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

The Passage 7.0
The Passage (2019)
Heist 6.7
Heist (2015)
Found 6.5
Found (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Found 6.5
Found
Drama, Crime, Detective 2023, USA
Saved by the Bell 5.5
Saved by the Bell
Comedy 2020, USA
The Passage 7
The Passage
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Precious Cargo 4.6
Precious Cargo Precious Cargo
Action 2016, Canada
Heist 6.7
Heist Bus 657
Thriller 2015, USA
Hide 5.4
Hide Hide
Drama, Thriller 2011, USA
12 Dates of Christmas 6.3
12 Dates of Christmas 12 Dates of Christmas
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2011, USA
