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About
Filmography
Casey Siemaszko
Casey Siemaszko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Casey Siemaszko
Casey Siemaszko
Casey Siemaszko
Date of Birth
17 March 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
Stand by Me
(1986)
7.9
Back to the Future Part II
(1989)
Tickets
7.7
Elementary
(2012)
Filmography
7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
7.6
Storm of the Century
Drama, Horror, Thriller,
1999, USA
5
The Phantom
The Phantom
Action, Adventure, Comedy
1996, Australia / USA
5.7
Milk Money
Milk Money
Romantic, Comedy
1994, USA
7.4
Of Mice and Men
Of Mice and Men
Drama, Western
1992, USA
7.9
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part II
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
1989, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
Young Guns
Young Guns
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Western, Action
1988, USA
8
Stand by Me
Stand by Me
Drama, Family, Adventure
1986, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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