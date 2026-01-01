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Casey Siemaszko Casey Siemaszko
Kinoafisha Persons Casey Siemaszko

Casey Siemaszko

Casey Siemaszko

Date of Birth
17 March 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Stand by Me 8.0
Stand by Me (1986)
Back to the Future Part II 7.9
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Elementary 7.7
Elementary (2012)

Filmography

Elementary 7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, USA
Storm of the Century 7.6
Storm of the Century
Drama, Horror, Thriller, 1999, USA
The Phantom 5
The Phantom The Phantom
Action, Adventure, Comedy 1996, Australia / USA
Milk Money 5.7
Milk Money Milk Money
Romantic, Comedy 1994, USA
Of Mice and Men 7.4
Of Mice and Men Of Mice and Men
Drama, Western 1992, USA
Back to the Future Part II 7.9
Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part II
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 1989, USA
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Tickets
Young Guns 6.8
Young Guns Young Guns
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Western, Action 1988, USA
Stand by Me 8
Stand by Me Stand by Me
Drama, Family, Adventure 1986, USA
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