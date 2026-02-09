Menu
The Creature Cases 2022 - 2026, season 7
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
The Creature Cases
0+
Original title
Season 7
Title
Сезон 7
Season premiere
9 February 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
4 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
7.4
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
The Case of the Lost Condors
Season 7
Episode 1
9 February 2026
The Danger in the Lion's Den
Season 7
Episode 2
9 February 2026
The Secret of the Stinky Fruit
Season 7
Episode 3
9 February 2026
The Puzzle of the Panicking Penguins
Season 7
Episode 4
9 February 2026
The Hunt for the Hot Spring
Season 7
Episode 5
9 February 2026
The Creature in the Cave
Season 7
Episode 6
9 February 2026
The CLADE Corn Caper
Season 7
Episode 7
9 February 2026
The Search for the Enormous Snake
Season 7
Episode 8
9 February 2026
The Slimy Swamp Monster
Season 7
Episode 9
9 February 2026
The Case of the Travelling Twigs
Season 7
Episode 10
9 February 2026
