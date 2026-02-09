Menu
The Creature Cases 2022 - 2026, season 7

The Creature Cases season 7 poster
The Creature Cases 0+
Original title Season 7
Title Сезон 7
Season premiere 9 February 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 4 hours 40 minutes

Series rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb

The Case of the Lost Condors
Season 7 Episode 1
9 February 2026
The Danger in the Lion's Den
Season 7 Episode 2
9 February 2026
The Secret of the Stinky Fruit
Season 7 Episode 3
9 February 2026
The Puzzle of the Panicking Penguins
Season 7 Episode 4
9 February 2026
The Hunt for the Hot Spring
Season 7 Episode 5
9 February 2026
The Creature in the Cave
Season 7 Episode 6
9 February 2026
The CLADE Corn Caper
Season 7 Episode 7
9 February 2026
The Search for the Enormous Snake
Season 7 Episode 8
9 February 2026
The Slimy Swamp Monster
Season 7 Episode 9
9 February 2026
The Case of the Travelling Twigs
Season 7 Episode 10
9 February 2026
