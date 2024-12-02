Menu
The Creature Cases 2022, season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
The Creature Cases
0+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
2 December 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
4 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
7.4
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
The Spider's Stolen Silk
Season 4
Episode 1
2 December 2024
The Mystery in the Snow Maze
Season 4
Episode 2
2 December 2024
The Case of the Stinky Swamp
Season 4
Episode 3
2 December 2024
The Case of the Talking Tree
Season 4
Episode 4
2 December 2024
The Trail of the Tuatara
Season 4
Episode 5
2 December 2024
The Disaster at the Dust Spa
Season 4
Episode 6
2 December 2024
The Mysterious Swamp Rats
Season 4
Episode 7
2 December 2024
The Vanishing of Mr. Blue
Season 4
Episode 8
2 December 2024
The Bat Who Couldn't Remember
Season 4
Episode 9
2 December 2024
The Hidden Hitchhiker
Season 4
Episode 10
2 December 2024
