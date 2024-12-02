Menu
The Creature Cases 2022, season 4

The Creature Cases season 4 poster
The Creature Cases 0+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 2 December 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 4 hours 40 minutes

Series rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb

The Creature Cases List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
The Spider's Stolen Silk
Season 4 Episode 1
2 December 2024
The Mystery in the Snow Maze
Season 4 Episode 2
2 December 2024
The Case of the Stinky Swamp
Season 4 Episode 3
2 December 2024
The Case of the Talking Tree
Season 4 Episode 4
2 December 2024
The Trail of the Tuatara
Season 4 Episode 5
2 December 2024
The Disaster at the Dust Spa
Season 4 Episode 6
2 December 2024
The Mysterious Swamp Rats
Season 4 Episode 7
2 December 2024
The Vanishing of Mr. Blue
Season 4 Episode 8
2 December 2024
The Bat Who Couldn't Remember
Season 4 Episode 9
2 December 2024
The Hidden Hitchhiker
Season 4 Episode 10
2 December 2024
